Unilever NV (AMS:UNIA) Receives €52.64 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Unilever NV (AMS:UNIA) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €52.64 ($61.21).

UNIA has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) target price on Unilever and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €59.00 ($68.60) target price on Unilever and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €56.00 ($65.12) target price on Unilever and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. HSBC set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on Unilever and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on Unilever and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th.

Unilever has a 52-week low of €42.10 ($48.95) and a 52-week high of €52.29 ($60.80).

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever N.V. is a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, which primarily includes sales of skin care and hair care products, deodorants and oral care products; Foods, which primarily includes sales of soups, bouillons, sauces, snacks, mayonnaise, salad dressings, margarines and spreads; Home Care, which primarily includes sales of home care products, such as powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars and a range of cleaning products, and Refreshment, which primarily includes sales of ice cream and tea-based beverages.

