United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) by 19.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 30,750 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of United Fire Group worth $6,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Fire Group during the 2nd quarter worth $795,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in United Fire Group by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in United Fire Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,954,000. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in United Fire Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 13,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in United Fire Group by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,884 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UFCS traded down $0.71 on Wednesday, reaching $45.32. The stock had a trading volume of 19,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,884. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.02 and a 200 day moving average of $46.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,340.00 and a beta of -0.06. United Fire Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.86 and a 12-month high of $56.21.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $304.20 million during the quarter. United Fire Group had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 0.11%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UFCS. TheStreet downgraded United Fire Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. BidaskClub downgraded United Fire Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 21st.

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products. Its commercial policies include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, and surety coverage; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners.

