United Services Automobile Association Acquires 11,680 Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 437,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,680 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association owned 0.39% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $11,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OFC. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 2.8% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 20,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 9.2% during the second quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 12.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OFC shares. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.14.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.73, for a total transaction of $110,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 272,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,542,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 2,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total transaction of $72,978.77. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,558 shares in the company, valued at $656,663.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,939 shares of company stock worth $255,959 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OFC stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,604. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.87. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a one year low of $20.03 and a one year high of $30.12.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.44. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $175.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.73%.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

