United Services Automobile Association Cuts Position in Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN)

United Services Automobile Association lessened its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 235,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 841 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association owned about 1.03% of Huron Consulting Group worth $11,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,586,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 5,978 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider C. Mark Hussey sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $671,110.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,789,712.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total value of $1,100,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 189,795 shares in the company, valued at $11,938,105.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Huron Consulting Group stock traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $60.90. The company had a trading volume of 3,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,536. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.16. Huron Consulting Group has a 1 year low of $44.78 and a 1 year high of $64.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of -0.07.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $220.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.51 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 2.76%. Huron Consulting Group’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HURN shares. TheStreet upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 target price (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark set a $60.00 target price on Huron Consulting Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Huron Consulting Group to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of strategy, care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

