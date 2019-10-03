United Services Automobile Association Has $10.06 Million Position in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS)

United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 162.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,239 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 158,454 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association owned about 0.09% of Masco worth $10,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,959,456 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,214,850,000 after purchasing an additional 302,882 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 7,491,385 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $258,133,000 after purchasing an additional 507,300 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,314,108 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $287,517,000 after purchasing an additional 24,690 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 119.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,858,957 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 3,506.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,530,529 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $177,778,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404,891 shares during the last quarter. 90.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 85,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total transaction of $3,494,136.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 318,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,016,314.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

MAS traded down $1.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,150,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,034,583. The firm has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.40. Masco Corp has a 12 month low of $27.03 and a 12 month high of $43.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.29.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Masco had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 792.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Masco Corp will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 16.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.20%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MAS shares. Raymond James set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Masco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Masco from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Masco from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Masco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.63.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

