United Services Automobile Association Has $10.36 Million Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,448 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association owned about 0.08% of Tractor Supply worth $10,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charter Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 5,181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 301.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 76,265 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,298,000 after acquiring an additional 57,245 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 94,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,318,000 after acquiring an additional 33,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Chad Michael Frazell sold 17,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $1,964,984.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,004 shares in the company, valued at $3,411,680.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TSCO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $123.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $113.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.42.

NASDAQ:TSCO traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $90.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,214,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,504,154. The company has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.10. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $78.67 and a 1-year high of $114.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.55.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 36.12%. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 32.48%.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

