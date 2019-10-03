United Services Automobile Association Increases Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,039 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association owned about 0.05% of AmerisourceBergen worth $9,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 16.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,910,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,318,000 after buying an additional 2,719,868 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 318.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 907,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,163,000 after acquiring an additional 690,823 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 1,584.3% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 490,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,786,000 after acquiring an additional 461,002 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 111.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 738,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,953,000 after acquiring an additional 389,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 14.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,433,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,521,000 after acquiring an additional 306,161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ABC. Deutsche Bank began coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. TheStreet raised AmerisourceBergen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AmerisourceBergen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.38.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,905 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $1,783,089.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,484 shares in the company, valued at $13,838,676.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 7,800 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.96, for a total value of $662,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,004,631.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,189 shares of company stock valued at $7,610,478 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABC traded down $1.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.00. The stock had a trading volume of 59,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,757. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $69.36 and a fifty-two week high of $94.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.24. The company has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 47.88% and a net margin of 0.54%. The business had revenue of $45.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is presently 24.65%.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

