United Services Automobile Association Increases Stock Holdings in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 159,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association owned about 0.05% of Realty Income worth $11,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 437.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,960,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,096,000 after acquiring an additional 4,036,826 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,385,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,475,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012,975 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 151.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 812,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,760,000 after acquiring an additional 488,931 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,199,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,703,000 after acquiring an additional 459,043 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,466,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $377,055,000 after acquiring an additional 268,914 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Realty Income from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $82.00 price objective on Realty Income and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Standpoint Research boosted their price objective on Realty Income to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Citigroup set a $74.00 price objective on Realty Income and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.22.

Shares of O stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.67. The stock had a trading volume of 66,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,682,016. Realty Income Corp has a 12-month low of $55.55 and a 12-month high of $77.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 27.86%. The business had revenue of $365.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Realty Income Corp will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a sep 19 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.227 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 85.27%.

In other news, CFO Paul M. Meurer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $753,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,295,154.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $600,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,103.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

