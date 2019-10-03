United Services Automobile Association Sells 1,002 Shares of Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG)

United Services Automobile Association reduced its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 268,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association owned about 0.17% of Harley-Davidson worth $9,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Harley-Davidson during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. G&S Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 73.8% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

HOG stock traded down $0.62 on Wednesday, reaching $34.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 790,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,852,574. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.37. Harley-Davidson Inc has a 12-month low of $30.17 and a 12-month high of $45.95.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 28.67% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson Inc will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine raised Harley-Davidson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wedbush set a $35.00 price objective on Harley-Davidson and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

In other Harley-Davidson news, CFO John A. Olin sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $1,078,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,182,460. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Paul J. Jones sold 11,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $417,722.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,561.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,510 shares of company stock valued at $1,626,297 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.