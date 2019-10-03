United Services Automobile Association Sells 145,081 Shares of Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT)

United Services Automobile Association cut its stake in Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 337,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 145,081 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association owned approximately 0.83% of Kornit Digital worth $10,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Kornit Digital during the second quarter worth about $207,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Kornit Digital during the second quarter worth about $238,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Kornit Digital during the second quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Kornit Digital during the first quarter worth about $165,000. 96.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KRNT traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.59. 15,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,825. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.28. The company has a current ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Kornit Digital Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $16.10 and a fifty-two week high of $32.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.65 and a beta of 1.09.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $43.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Kornit Digital Ltd will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up from $32.00) on shares of Kornit Digital in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kornit Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Kornit Digital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $35.00 price target on shares of Kornit Digital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kornit Digital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Kornit Digital Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services. It offers direct-to-garment printing systems from smaller industrial operators to mass producers; NeoPigment ink and other consumables; QuickP designer software; and value added services, such as maintenance and support, and professional services.

