United Services Automobile Association Sells 22,448 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

United Services Automobile Association reduced its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 22.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 79,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,448 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $11,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WHR. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Whirlpool by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Whirlpool by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Whirlpool by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 5,892 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Whirlpool by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 46,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,806,000 after acquiring an additional 5,506 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in Whirlpool by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 12,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

In other news, CFO James W. Peters sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total transaction of $95,231.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,720,544.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE WHR traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $153.47. 28,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 629,403. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $99.40 and a 12-month high of $159.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $143.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.20.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.21. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 30.55% and a net margin of 4.39%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.20 earnings per share. Whirlpool’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 15.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 31.66%.

WHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Longbow Research set a $178.00 price target on Whirlpool and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Buckingham Research set a $150.00 price target on Whirlpool and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Gabelli reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.40.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

Featured Article: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.