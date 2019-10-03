United Services Automobile Association Sells 66,048 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

United Services Automobile Association lowered its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 32.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 66,048 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Ventas were worth $9,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTR. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Ventas by 4.3% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in Ventas in the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Ventas by 30.6% in the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 17,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 4,029 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA bought a new stake in Ventas in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Ventas in the first quarter valued at about $96,000. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ventas alerts:

In other news, EVP John D. Cobb sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total transaction of $725,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on VTR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ventas to $71.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.50 price target (up from $67.00) on shares of Ventas in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.50.

Shares of VTR stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $72.73. 134,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,907,581. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.80 and a fifty-two week high of $75.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.12. The company has a market cap of $27.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.38). Ventas had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $950.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Ventas’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.7925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. Ventas’s payout ratio is 77.89%.

Ventas Profile

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

Recommended Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.