Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) Trading Up 8.2%

Unity Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:UBX)’s stock price was up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.00 and last traded at $6.61, approximately 295,633 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 234,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.11.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UBX shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $14.00 target price on shares of Unity Biotechnology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Unity Biotechnology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $285.57 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of -0.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.81.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.10). Research analysts expect that Unity Biotechnology Inc will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 246.7% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 29,354 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 449.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 238,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 194,965 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 1,044,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,923,000 after acquiring an additional 137,886 shares during the last quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $956,000. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Institutional investors own 38.32% of the company’s stock.

About Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX)

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 that is in Phase 1 clinical study for musculoskeletal disease; and UBX1967 for ophthalmologic diseases. It is also developing programs in pulmonary disorders.

