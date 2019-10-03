Unobtanium Price Tops $44.72 (UNO)

Unobtanium (CURRENCY:UNO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 2nd. In the last week, Unobtanium has traded down 43.4% against the dollar. One Unobtanium coin can now be purchased for approximately $44.72 or 0.00534399 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX, Bleutrade, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Unobtanium has a market cap of $8.99 million and $264.00 worth of Unobtanium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8,368.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $224.96 or 0.02689920 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005270 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00020740 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000519 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

UnbreakableCoin (UNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Unobtanium Coin Profile

Unobtanium (CRYPTO:UNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 18th, 2013. Unobtanium’s total supply is 201,058 coins. Unobtanium’s official Twitter account is @bryceweiner. The official website for Unobtanium is unobtanium.uno. The Reddit community for Unobtanium is /r/unobtanium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Unobtanium Coin Trading

Unobtanium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bleutrade, CoinExchange and C-CEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unobtanium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unobtanium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unobtanium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

