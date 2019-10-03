UralsCoin (URALS) Reaches Market Cap of $3,487.00

UralsCoin (CURRENCY:URALS) traded 37.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. During the last week, UralsCoin has traded down 14% against the dollar. One UralsCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Cryptohub. UralsCoin has a market cap of $3,487.00 and $3.00 worth of UralsCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000222 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 7th, 2017. UralsCoin’s total supply is 14,921,278 coins. UralsCoin’s official Twitter account is @Uralscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. UralsCoin’s official website is www.uralscoin.info.

UralsCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UralsCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UralsCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UralsCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

