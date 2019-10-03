US Bancorp DE Has $240,000 Stock Holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao in the second quarter worth $434,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao by 399.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 14,313 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao in the second quarter worth $438,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao by 554.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 21,122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao stock traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $19.04. The stock had a trading volume of 31,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,033. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.96. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao has a fifty-two week low of $18.95 and a fifty-two week high of $26.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.52.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.12). Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 2.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Bank of America cut shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. The company operates through two segments, Food Retail; and Cash and Carry.

