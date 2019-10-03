US Bancorp DE Raises Holdings in Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH)

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) by 54.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Athene were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Athene by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,629,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $433,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,703 shares in the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Athene by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 2,175,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $88,744,000 after purchasing an additional 26,200 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Athene by 1.9% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,514,911 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,232,000 after acquiring an additional 28,800 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Athene by 1.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 995,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,869,000 after acquiring an additional 17,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Athene by 2.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 848,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,598,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Athene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Athene in a research report on Monday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets set a $68.00 target price on shares of Athene and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Athene from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Athene in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.78.

In related news, CEO James Richard Belardi purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank Lauren Gillis sold 19,500 shares of Athene stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.64, for a total transaction of $831,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 177,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,582,116.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,000 shares of company stock worth $2,545,860. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE ATH traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.72. 77,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,236,516. Athene Holding Ltd has a 1-year low of $36.00 and a 1-year high of $52.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Athene had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 12.84%. Athene’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Athene Holding Ltd will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

