US Bancorp DE Sells 1,429 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,429 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1,613.8% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Arbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3,404.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period.

SCHA stock traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.35. 5,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,330. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.77 and its 200 day moving average is $70.57. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $57.04 and a 12-month high of $75.52.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.2657 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a yield of 1.4%.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

