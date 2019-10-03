US Bancorp DE Sells 1,673 Shares of CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its stake in CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,673 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 116,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 66,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 51,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 206.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 25.3% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158 shares in the last quarter. 96.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Frederick James Sievert sold 9,415 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total value of $150,075.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,946.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CNO. Citigroup dropped their target price on CNO Financial Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. CNO Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.33.

Shares of NYSE:CNO traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.92. 381,245 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,085,118. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. CNO Financial Group Inc has a one year low of $13.64 and a one year high of $21.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.27 and a 200 day moving average of $16.19.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. CNO Financial Group had a positive return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $979.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that CNO Financial Group Inc will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.04%.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

