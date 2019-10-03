US Bancorp DE Sells 18,061 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) by 40.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,061 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.6% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 24,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Point View Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.7% during the second quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 74,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 8.4% during the second quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 20,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments America Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.9% during the second quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 91,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

TEVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Oppenheimer set a $12.00 price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.17.

Shares of NYSE TEVA traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $6.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,595,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,680,428. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has a 12-month low of $6.07 and a 12-month high of $23.97. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.13 and a 200-day moving average of $10.38.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 21.94% and a positive return on equity of 16.04%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

Further Reading: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.