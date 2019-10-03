US Bancorp DE Sells 7,113 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 32.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,485 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 7,113 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in EQT were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in EQT during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in EQT by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 12,445 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in EQT by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,187,944 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $501,658,000 after purchasing an additional 294,842 shares during the period. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in EQT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in EQT by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,936 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EQT alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EQT shares. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of EQT from $17.50 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of EQT from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. EQT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.70.

EQT stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.09. 197,993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,607,562. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.33. EQT Co. has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $26.05.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $958.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.86 million. EQT had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 4.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

Featured Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.