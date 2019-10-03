USD Coin 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $193.41 Million (USDC)

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 3rd. In the last week, USD Coin has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. USD Coin has a total market capitalization of $456.28 million and approximately $193.41 million worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USD Coin token can currently be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00012330 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, SouthXchange, FCoin and Coinsuper.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get USD Coin alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.06 or 0.02120894 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00056063 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006697 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00008629 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00001097 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 47.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 50% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000031 BTC.

USD Coin Token Profile

USDC is a token. It was first traded on May 17th, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 456,392,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 453,514,165 tokens. The official website for USD Coin is www.centre.io/usdc. The official message board for USD Coin is medium.com/centre-blog. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io.

USD Coin Token Trading

USD Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, LATOKEN, Coinsuper, FCoin, OKEx, Hotbit, Poloniex, Korbit, Crex24, CPDAX, Kucoin, Coinbase Pro and CoinEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USD Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USD Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USD Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.