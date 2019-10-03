Vale (NYSE:VALE) Shares Gap Down to $10.87

Vale SA (NYSE:VALE)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.58, but opened at $10.87. Vale shares last traded at $11.05, with a volume of 1,009,976 shares.

VALE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Vale in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank set a $15.00 price target on shares of Vale and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Macquarie raised shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Vale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.37.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.50.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.34). Vale had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.31 billion. Analysts anticipate that Vale SA will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GFS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vale by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 15,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 501,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,545,000 after purchasing an additional 20,161 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 145.9% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 17,602,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $229,892,000 after purchasing an additional 10,443,564 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 767,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,046,000 after purchasing an additional 110,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 576,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,742,000 after purchasing an additional 203,479 shares in the last quarter. 18.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services; and provides related logistic services.

