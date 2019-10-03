Valor Token Price Tops $0.62 (VALOR)

Valor Token (CURRENCY:VALOR) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 3rd. Valor Token has a market cap of $12.36 million and $430,854.00 worth of Valor Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Valor Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.62 or 0.00007523 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb and BitMax. During the last week, Valor Token has traded down 21.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00038412 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00006436 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $445.35 or 0.05430441 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000436 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000305 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001053 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Valor Token Token Profile

Valor Token (VALOR) is a token. It launched on October 10th, 2018. Valor Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,036,000 tokens. Valor Token’s official website is smartvalor.io/en. The official message board for Valor Token is smartvalor.com/news-io-draft/blog. Valor Token’s official Twitter account is @smartvalorinc.

Buying and Selling Valor Token

Valor Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb and BitMax. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Valor Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Valor Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Valor Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

