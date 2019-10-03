ValuEngine Downgrades American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) to Sell

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

AMSC stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.74. The company had a trading volume of 71,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,816. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $169.08 million, a P/E ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 1.12. American Superconductor has a fifty-two week low of $5.78 and a fifty-two week high of $16.44.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.95 million. American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 48.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, analysts expect that American Superconductor will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMSC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in American Superconductor by 269.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,316,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,221,000 after purchasing an additional 960,760 shares in the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp acquired a new position in American Superconductor in the first quarter worth $6,671,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in American Superconductor by 55.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,157,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,746,000 after purchasing an additional 415,286 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in American Superconductor in the first quarter worth $2,961,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Superconductor in the first quarter worth $1,467,000. 45.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Superconductor

American Superconductor Corporation provides megawatt-scale solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Wind and Grid. The Wind segment designs wind turbine systems and licenses these designs to third parties under the Windtec Solutions brand. It supplies power electronics and software-based control systems, and provides customer support services to wind turbine manufacturers.

