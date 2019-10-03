ValuEngine Downgrades Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) to Hold

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CWST. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.25.

NASDAQ:CWST opened at $43.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.77 and a beta of 0.78. Casella Waste Systems has a one year low of $24.61 and a one year high of $47.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 76.51%. The company had revenue of $187.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, Director William P. Hulligan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $446,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,874,582.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Doody sold 2,262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total transaction of $103,034.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 94,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,300,648.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 312,256 shares of company stock valued at $14,207,139 in the last quarter. 9.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 24,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern, Western, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

