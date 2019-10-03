ValuEngine Downgrades DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) to Hold

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on DexCom from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on DexCom from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on DexCom from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $182.00 price objective on DexCom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.44.

Get DexCom alerts:

Shares of DexCom stock traded up $3.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $152.30. The company had a trading volume of 5,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,498. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $159.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 5.64. The firm has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 507.42 and a beta of 0.66. DexCom has a fifty-two week low of $105.05 and a fifty-two week high of $178.45.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical device company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $336.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.40 million. DexCom had a positive return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 13.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DexCom will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other DexCom news, EVP Richard Doubleday sold 2,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.56, for a total value of $309,576.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,143,849.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 14,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total value of $2,146,294.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,997 shares of company stock valued at $13,693,190. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 185,444 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,787,000 after buying an additional 10,617 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the 2nd quarter valued at $492,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,319 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after buying an additional 7,524 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 63,972 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $9,586,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Featured Article: Using the New Google Finance Tool



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.