ValuEngine Downgrades Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) to Strong Sell

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

KDP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $31.00 target price on Keurig Dr Pepper and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. SunTrust Banks set a $35.00 target price on Keurig Dr Pepper and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $24.00 target price on Keurig Dr Pepper and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.27.

Keurig Dr Pepper stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.24. The company had a trading volume of 3,262,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,539,769. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 12-month low of $22.19 and a 12-month high of $31.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.31 and its 200-day moving average is $28.16. The company has a market capitalization of $38.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.46.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 196.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mary Beth Denooyer acquired 6,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.78 per share, with a total value of $160,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Andrew Loucks acquired 18,554 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.31 per share, with a total value of $525,263.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 74,727 shares of company stock valued at $1,771,801. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,147,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554,304 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,724,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713,806 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter worth $346,987,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 177.6% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 9,578,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,816,000 after acquiring an additional 6,128,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 426.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,429,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778,138 shares during the last quarter. 19.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

