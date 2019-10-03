ValuEngine Downgrades MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) to Hold

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on MKTX. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $318.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Argus started coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $332.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $244.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of MarketAxess from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $288.17.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX traded up $14.71 on Wednesday, reaching $333.44. 166,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,067. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.96 and a beta of 0.15. MarketAxess has a fifty-two week low of $177.14 and a fifty-two week high of $421.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $365.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $317.30. The company has a quick ratio of 10.05, a current ratio of 10.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $125.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.06 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.85% and a net margin of 39.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts predict that MarketAxess will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.39, for a total value of $955,322.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,433,902.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.82, for a total transaction of $402,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,465,058.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,750 shares of company stock valued at $8,359,543 in the last quarter. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in MarketAxess by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,375,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,406,504,000 after buying an additional 339,211 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,228,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $716,290,000 after purchasing an additional 42,066 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,794,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,657,000 after purchasing an additional 31,766 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 221.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 857,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,304,000 after purchasing an additional 591,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 518,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,535,000 after purchasing an additional 73,984 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.