ValuEngine Downgrades Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) to Sell

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MTD. Barclays cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $680.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $811.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Mettler-Toledo International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $688.60.

MTD stock traded up $7.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $670.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,851. Mettler-Toledo International has a 52 week low of $500.74 and a 52 week high of $873.51. The stock has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of 33.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $680.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $740.57.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by $0.07. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 98.65%. The firm had revenue of $731.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International will post 22.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter worth $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 47 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 59 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

