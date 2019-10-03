ValuEngine Downgrades Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) to Strong Sell

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NCBS. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Nicolet Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, July 18th.

NASDAQ NCBS traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $65.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 434 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,290. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Nicolet Bankshares has a 1-year low of $46.02 and a 1-year high of $69.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.26 and its 200 day moving average is $62.13. The firm has a market cap of $622.14 million, a PE ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.85.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The bank reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.27. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The firm had revenue of $47.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.90 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Nicolet Bankshares will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Michael Joseph Vogel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total value of $94,965.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Eric James Witczak sold 3,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total transaction of $246,365.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,212 shares of company stock valued at $682,080. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 524,817 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,570,000 after purchasing an additional 78,219 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 165,079 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,056,000 after purchasing an additional 14,104 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 93,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 83,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. 36.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

