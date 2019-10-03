ValuEngine Downgrades Parnell Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:PARNF) to Hold

Parnell Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:PARNF) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of PARNF remained flat at $$0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.27. Parnell Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $0.52.

About Parnell Pharmaceuticals

Parnell Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd, a veterinary pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing various animal health solutions. The company operates through four segments: Companion Animal, Production Animal  U.S., Production Animal  Rest of World, and Contract Manufacturing.

