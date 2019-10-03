ValuEngine Downgrades Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) to Hold

Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PRAA. BidaskClub raised Pra Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Buckingham Research raised their price target on Pra Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pra Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

NASDAQ PRAA traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.88. Pra Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.62 and a fifty-two week high of $36.19.

Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $252.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.48 million. Pra Group had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 6.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Pra Group will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pra Group news, EVP Christopher B. Graves sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $87,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,600,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in shares of Pra Group by 11.7% in the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 15,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pra Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 450,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,686,000 after purchasing an additional 13,043 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pra Group by 15.8% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 294,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,290,000 after purchasing an additional 40,264 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Pra Group by 8.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 649,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,424,000 after purchasing an additional 52,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pra Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 14,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter.

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

