ValuEngine Downgrades SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) to Sell

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SCPL. Bank of America cut SciPlay from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on SciPlay from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of SciPlay in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SciPlay currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.45.

NASDAQ:SCPL traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.28. 218,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,933. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.50. SciPlay has a twelve month low of $9.12 and a twelve month high of $18.75.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $118.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.50 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SciPlay will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Marchetti acquired 10,000 shares of SciPlay stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.39 per share, for a total transaction of $103,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCPL. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in SciPlay in the second quarter valued at $2,057,000. EastBay Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SciPlay in the second quarter valued at $3,074,000. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SciPlay in the second quarter valued at $10,568,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new stake in SciPlay in the second quarter valued at $329,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SciPlay in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 18.79% of the company’s stock.

About SciPlay

SciPlay Corporation develops and publishes digital games on mobile and Web platforms. The company offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

