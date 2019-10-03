ValuEngine Downgrades Sibanye Gold (NYSE:SBGL) to Sell

Sibanye Gold (NYSE:SBGL) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sibanye Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th.

Get Sibanye Gold alerts:

NYSE:SBGL traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.04. The stock had a trading volume of 4,035,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,226,132. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of -0.18. Sibanye Gold has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $6.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sibanye Gold in the second quarter worth about $76,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC grew its stake in Sibanye Gold by 53.9% in the second quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 17,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 6,027 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sibanye Gold in the second quarter worth about $89,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Sibanye Gold in the second quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sibanye Gold in the first quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.99% of the company’s stock.

Sibanye Gold Company Profile

Sibanye Gold Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium projects; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Sibanye Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sibanye Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.