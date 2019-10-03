ValuEngine Downgrades SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) to Hold

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of SJW Group in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $80.00 price objective on shares of SJW Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SJW Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SJW Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.25.

Shares of SJW traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.47. 717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,535. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.62. SJW Group has a 52-week low of $51.82 and a 52-week high of $70.20.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $102.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.00 million. SJW Group had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 7.45%. Equities research analysts predict that SJW Group will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SJW. American International Group Inc. grew its position in SJW Group by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 3,806 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in SJW Group by 7.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SJW Group by 32.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 82,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,088,000 after acquiring an additional 20,229 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in SJW Group in the first quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in SJW Group by 29.7% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 245,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,182,000 after acquiring an additional 56,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

About SJW Group

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases.

