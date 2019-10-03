ValuEngine Downgrades Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) to Sell

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. BidaskClub cut Zai Lab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Macquarie began coverage on Zai Lab in a research report on Friday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.54 price objective for the company. Leerink Swann set a $48.00 price objective on Zai Lab and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Citigroup set a $65.00 price objective on Zai Lab and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.87.

Zai Lab stock traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.13. 46,198 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,613. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 1.33. Zai Lab has a 12-month low of $14.29 and a 12-month high of $38.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.95 and its 200-day moving average is $31.62.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZLAB. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zai Lab in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Zai Lab in the second quarter worth about $54,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Zai Lab in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Zai Lab in the second quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zai Lab in the second quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address medical needs in the fields of oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in the People's Republic of China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, lung, and breast cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat ABSSSI, CABP, and UTI; FPA144, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/III clinical trial to treat gastric and gastroesophageal cancer; ETX2514, a novel ß-lactamase inhibitor that is in Phase II cUTI trial for the treatment of acinetobacter baumannii; and ZL-2301, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat HCC.

