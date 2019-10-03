ValuEngine Lowers General Motors (NYSE:GM) to Strong Sell

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Nomura set a $38.00 price objective on shares of General Motors and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of General Motors to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Buckingham Research set a $35.00 price objective on shares of General Motors and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $50.00 price objective on shares of General Motors and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Motors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.62.

Shares of NYSE:GM traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.98. The stock had a trading volume of 12,044,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,661,344. General Motors has a 1 year low of $30.56 and a 1 year high of $41.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.46 and its 200-day moving average is $37.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.40.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. General Motors had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The company had revenue of $36.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 83,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $3,281,146.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,344,346.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 275,944 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $11,046,038.32. Following the sale, the president now owns 479,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,190,902.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 375,944 shares of company stock valued at $14,996,038. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,016,745 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $297,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,643,659 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in General Motors during the 1st quarter worth $657,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in General Motors by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 12,598 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new position in General Motors during the 2nd quarter worth $429,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in General Motors by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 362,829 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $13,979,000 after buying an additional 46,233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

