ValuEngine Lowers Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) to Hold

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

POOL has been the subject of several other reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on Pool from $187.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird set a $192.00 price objective on Pool and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. BidaskClub raised Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Sidoti lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.40.

Pool stock traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $197.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,537. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.88. Pool has a 12 month low of $136.83 and a 12 month high of $204.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $195.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.89.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 82.89% and a net margin of 8.14%. Pool’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pool will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Peter D. Arvan bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $187.20 per share, for a total transaction of $93,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,250,817.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark W. Joslin sold 1,429 shares of Pool stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $285,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 140,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,071,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,965 shares of company stock valued at $9,560,885. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Pool in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pool in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Pool in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pool in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pool in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

About Pool

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

