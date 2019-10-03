ValuEngine Lowers XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) to Sell

XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

XBIT has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded XBiotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. BidaskClub raised XBiotech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on XBiotech in a report on Friday, June 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

XBiotech stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.28. The company had a trading volume of 147,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,069. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.60. XBiotech has a 12 month low of $3.12 and a 12 month high of $11.74. The company has a market capitalization of $380.58 million, a PE ratio of -15.73 and a beta of 0.40.

XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts predict that XBiotech will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in XBiotech in the second quarter worth $34,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of XBiotech during the second quarter valued at $101,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of XBiotech during the second quarter valued at $146,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of XBiotech by 72.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 75,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 31,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of XBiotech by 217.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 36,415 shares in the last quarter. 10.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About XBiotech

XBiotech Inc, a pre-market biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company's lead product is bermekimab, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer.

