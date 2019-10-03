ValuEngine Lowers Zoom Technologies (OTCMKTS:ZOOM) to Strong Sell

Zoom Technologies (OTCMKTS:ZOOM) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZOOM traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.56. 3,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,897. Zoom Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $9.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.48.

About Zoom Technologies

Zoom Technologies, Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, it distributed wireless communication products in the United States. The company is headquartered in Beijing, China.

