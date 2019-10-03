ValuEngine Upgrades ALJ Regional (NASDAQ:ALJJ) to Hold

ALJ Regional (NASDAQ:ALJJ) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ ALJJ traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $1.28. 70,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,302. ALJ Regional has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $2.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.57.

Get ALJ Regional alerts:

ALJ Regional (NASDAQ:ALJJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $84.23 million for the quarter. ALJ Regional had a negative return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 1.36%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ALJ Regional stock. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) by 23.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 308,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 59,460 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned about 0.81% of ALJ Regional worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

About ALJ Regional

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc provides call center, back-office, staffing, and toll collection services to government and commercial clients in the healthcare, utility, consumer goods, toll, and transportation industries in the United States. It operates through three segments: Faneuil, Carpets, and Phoenix.

Further Reading: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for ALJ Regional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALJ Regional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.