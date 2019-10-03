ValuEngine Upgrades Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) to Sell

Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CRZO. BidaskClub raised shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Williams Capital downgraded shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carrizo Oil & Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CRZO opened at $7.54 on Wednesday. Carrizo Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $25.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.42. The company has a market capitalization of $794.57 million, a PE ratio of 2.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. Carrizo Oil & Gas had a net margin of 55.87% and a return on equity of 25.15%. The business had revenue of $264.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.76 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Carrizo Oil & Gas will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO S P. Iv Johnson sold 8,000 shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total transaction of $78,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,221 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,102.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $231,520 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRZO. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at about $215,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 13.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 280,271 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after buying an additional 33,584 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 6.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 65,236 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 3,915 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 94.9% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,335 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 5,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at about $945,000.

Carrizo Oil & Gas Company Profile

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and gas from resource plays primarily in the United States. The company holds interests in oil and gas plays, including the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; and the Permian Basin in West Texas.

