ValuEngine Upgrades IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) to Buy

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

IQ has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of IQIYI in a research note on Friday, August 16th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of IQIYI from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of IQIYI in a research report on Monday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.80 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of IQIYI from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of IQIYI in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.40.

Get IQIYI alerts:

IQ stock traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $16.06. The company had a trading volume of 9,434,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,734,703. IQIYI has a 12-month low of $14.35 and a 12-month high of $29.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.91. The stock has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 2.93.

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.10. IQIYI had a negative net margin of 38.28% and a negative return on equity of 60.21%. The company had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that IQIYI will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WT Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of IQIYI during the 1st quarter worth about $53,067,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of IQIYI by 852.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,193,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,191,000 after purchasing an additional 7,333,157 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of IQIYI by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,583,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,508,000 after purchasing an additional 5,934,451 shares during the period. Matthews International Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IQIYI by 119.6% during the 2nd quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 4,800,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IQIYI by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,151,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091,228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

IQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for IQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.