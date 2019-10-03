ValuEngine Upgrades Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) to “Hold”

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kaiser Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kaiser Aluminum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:KALU traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.00. 108,837 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,343. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.63. Kaiser Aluminum has a 52-week low of $83.29 and a 52-week high of $114.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.07.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.07. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $375.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. Kaiser Aluminum’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kaiser Aluminum will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, COO Keith Harvey sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack A. Hockema sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.96, for a total value of $1,199,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,850 shares of company stock worth $3,004,810. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Interstate Bank increased its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 18.9% in the second quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 1,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the second quarter worth about $352,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the second quarter worth about $368,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the second quarter worth about $436,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 5.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

