ValuEngine Upgrades Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) to Hold

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Olympic Steel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th.

Get Olympic Steel alerts:

Shares of ZEUS traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.64. 50,136 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,967. Olympic Steel has a one year low of $9.99 and a one year high of $21.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.65 and a 200 day moving average of $13.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 2.15.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Olympic Steel had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $429.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. Olympic Steel’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Olympic Steel will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZEUS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 21.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 804,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,975,000 after purchasing an additional 143,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Olympic Steel by 6.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,576,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,522,000 after acquiring an additional 89,028 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Olympic Steel by 27.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 242,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after acquiring an additional 51,541 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in Olympic Steel by 39.8% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 87,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 24,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Olympic Steel in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 67.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Olympic Steel

Olympic Steel, Inc processes and distributes metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

Read More: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Olympic Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympic Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.