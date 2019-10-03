ValuEngine Upgrades SEVEN & I HOLDI/ADR (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) to Hold

SEVEN & I HOLDI/ADR (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEVEN & I HOLDI/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th.

SVNDY stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.93. 18,862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,805. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.69. The company has a market capitalization of $33.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.07. SEVEN & I HOLDI/ADR has a twelve month low of $16.35 and a twelve month high of $23.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

SEVEN & I HOLDI/ADR (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.50 billion for the quarter.

SEVEN & I HOLDI/ADR Company Profile

Seven & i Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in retail, food, financial, and IT businesses. The company's Domestic Convenience Store Operations segment operates convenience stores. As of May 31, 2018, it operated 19,943 franchised stores and 442 directly operated stores in Japan; and a number of 7-Eleven convenience stores in China and Hawaii.

