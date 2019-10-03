ValuEngine Upgrades Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) to “Sell”

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Tenneco from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Tenneco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

TEN traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.67. The company had a trading volume of 83,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,565,436. The stock has a market cap of $666.71 million, a P/E ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.04. Tenneco has a 52 week low of $7.62 and a 52 week high of $42.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Tenneco had a positive return on equity of 20.87% and a negative net margin of 0.90%. Tenneco’s revenue was up 76.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tenneco will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jason M. Hollar purchased 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.44 per share, for a total transaction of $566,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,623 shares in the company, valued at $610,041.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Brandon B. Smith purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.48 per share, with a total value of $189,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,222.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $848,600. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Tenneco during the second quarter worth $61,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tenneco during the second quarter worth $66,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Tenneco by 455.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,167 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 5,057 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tenneco by 914.3% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,070 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 6,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tenneco during the second quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company offers clean air products and systems, including catalytic converters and diesel oxidation catalysts, diesel particulate filters, burner systems, lean nitrogen oxide (NOx) traps, hydrocarbon vaporizers and injectors, selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems, SCR-coated diesel particulate filters systems, urea dosing systems, four-way catalysts, alternative NOx reduction technologies, mufflers and resonators, fabricated exhaust manifolds, pipes, hydroformed assemblies, elastomeric hangers and isolators, and aftertreatment control units.

