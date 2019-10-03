ValuEngine Upgrades Topcon (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) to Buy

Topcon (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Topcon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS TOPCF traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 936 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,882. Topcon has a one year low of $10.65 and a one year high of $18.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.25.

About Topcon

Topcon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells positioning, eye care, and smart infrastructure products worldwide. Its positioning products include GNSS receivers, GIS, GPS plus reference station systems, machine control systems, precision agriculture systems, and asset management systems.

