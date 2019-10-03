ValuEngine Upgrades USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) to “Buy”

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded USA Compression Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised USA Compression Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $18.00 price objective on USA Compression Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a $17.00 price objective on USA Compression Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. USA Compression Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.83.

Shares of NYSE USAC traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.23. The stock had a trading volume of 164,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,361. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.07 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. USA Compression Partners has a fifty-two week low of $12.09 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.44 and a 200-day moving average of $16.96.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $173.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.87 million. USA Compression Partners had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 3.82%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that USA Compression Partners will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USAC. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $194,000. 31.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

